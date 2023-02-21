Joint development of cargo aircraft with UAE is KAI’s top priority: CEO

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (front right) is briefed by CEO Kang Goo-young of Korea Aerospace Industries (center) at the KAI booth at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Monday. (KAI)

The priority of South Korean defense company Korea Aerospace Industries in the Middle East is to advance the project to co-develop multirole transport aircraft with the United Arab Emirates, KAI CEO Kang Goo-young said Monday, at the region’s largest international defense exhibition in UAE capital Abu Dhabi. The KAI also eyes opportunities to export combat helicopters and fighter jets to the Middle East.

Kang said the KAI’s top priority in the Middle East would be to expeditiously kick off the project, elucidating that both sides “have made efforts to further develop and flesh out the memorandum” by taking the KAI’s participation in the four-day International Defense Exhibition & Conference as an opportunity.

The KAI and Tawazun Council responsible for UAE defense acquisitions in January signed a memorandum of understanding as part of mid- to long-term cooperation between South Korea and the UAE in the defense industry in January on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol making the first state visit by a South Korean leader to the country.

“Both sides have shared the view on pushing forward the project. But we have not reached the stage of discussing when, how, and where to launch the project as well as the scale of the project and budget. The UAE has been making very high demands,” Kang said.

“We expect to take around 12 years (to complete the development): two-year exploratory development, two-year administrative procedure and eight-year system development,” Kang explained, adding that both sides could reduce the time of research and development to 10 or 11 years if they immediately commence the project.

Kang underlined that the co-development of multirole cargo aircraft – large enough to carry UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters – will pave the way for the KAI to develop large aircraft. The South Korean military has imported large military transport aircraft, for instance.

The KAI CEO also underscored that the company seeks to export combat helicopters including the Marine Attack Helicopter and Light Armed Helicopter, as well as fighter jets such as the KF-21, to the Middle East.

Kang explained that the UAE has explored South Korean fighter jets, which have fewer limitations in aircraft armament compared to existing US and France-made fighter aircraft.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup also attended IDEX 2023, along with around 30 South Korean defense contractors, including LIG Nex1, Hanwha Corp. and Hyundai Rotem, at the invitation of the UAE.

Lee personally gave a briefing on the South Korean weapons system to high-level military officials including the chief of staff of the Egyptian armed forces, Osama Askar.

Lee and UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi were also scheduled to hold in-person talks on Tuesday for a comprehensive discussion on bilateral defense and defense industry cooperation.



By Ji Da-gyum and Joint Press Corps