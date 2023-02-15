Christie's, Seoul Auction bring together prominent Korean works in Seoul

Christie’s and Seoul Auction will put up prominent Korean works for auction, unveiling them to the public during the preview session in February at the auctioneers’ spaces in Seoul.

The British auctioneer will present a white porcelain moon jar from the 18th century Joseon era, owned by a Japanese collector. The porcelain is expected to sell for between $1 million to $2 million. A moon jar is known as the representative type of porcelain from the Joseon era, made from two separate pieces joined at the belly of the jar and painted in a lustrous and translucent glaze.

Another pottery piece on the block is a celadon ware believed to be from the 12th or 13th century during the Goryeo Kingdom, which was used as a ritual water vessel. Covered with a rich glaze, the body is incised with two pairs of birds. The estimated price for the celadon ranges from $80,000 to $120,000, according to Christie's.