 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea asks Pacific island nations to support World Expo bid

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 09:59       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 09:59
Bang Moon-kyu (fourth from left), minister for government policy coordination, poses for a photo at a meeting with UN-based envoys from Pacific island nations on Tuesday (Minister's office)
Bang Moon-kyu (fourth from left), minister for government policy coordination, poses for a photo at a meeting with UN-based envoys from Pacific island nations on Tuesday (Minister's office)

A senior South Korean government official held a meeting with ambassadors from six Pacific island nations and asked them to support Seoul's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan, officials said Wednesday.

The meeting was held Tuesday in New York between Bang Moon-kyu, minister for government policy coordination, and UN-based envoys from Nauru, Maldives, Vanuatu, Tonga, Tuvalu and Fiji, the minister's office said in a statement.

"As 2030 is the first year of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a platform is needed to discuss solutions to common human challenges such as climate change and technology gaps," Bang said.

South Korea plans to host an inaugural summit with Pacific island nations this year as Seoul seeks to expand its diplomatic influence in the region.

Bang pledged that South Korea will strengthen cooperation with Pacific island nations through its development aid programs and business projects.

Bang was in New York as he was en route to the Bahamas to attend a summit of Caribbean Community member nations as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114