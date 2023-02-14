Science minister to present Korea’s digital strategy at MWC

South Korea’s science minister and the heads of telecommunications giants SK Telecom and KT are participating in the upcoming Mobile World Congress set to be held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science and ICT, will deliver a speech at the GSMA’s ministerial program slated for the second day of the global event. According to the GSMA, the organizing group of the MWC, the ministerial program will cover the topic of investing in networks to achieve digital revolution.

Lee is expected to introduce the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s digital strategy in his speech. The Korean government announced its digitalization blueprint in September, setting the goals to secure top-tier digital capacity in the world and expand the country’s digital economy.

The digitalization roadmap was a follow-up measure of President Yoon’s speech on the role of digital technology in freedom at the Digital Vision Forum held earlier at New York University.

KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo will deliver a keynote speech titled “Is it Time for Co-Creation?” on the same day. Ku has served as a board member of the GSMA since 2021. The KT CEO will talk about cooperation in the process of digital transformation.

Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, will not have an official speech session, but will carry out a media conference and meetings with global partners at MWC 2023.

Unlike the two telecommunications chiefs’ confirmed participation, LG Uplus CEO Hwang Hyun-sik’s attendance at the event has not been made official, as the company's recent series of mishaps such as leakage of customer information and damages from DDoS attacks have not been completely resolved.

Last year’s MWC drew over 1,900 exhibitors and sponsors along with more than 60,000 attendees. The organizers are expecting over 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors at this year’s event.