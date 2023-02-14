 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Elevator’s open API enjoys wider adoption

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:44
A robot works connected to Hyundai Elevator's management system. (Hyundai Elevator)
Hyundai Elevator said Tuesday that its open API or Application Programming Interface is getting a firm footing among companies since its public release in March.

The number of companies and institutions that have adopted the software has soared to 60. The users also include big businesses such as Kakao and LG Electronics, the company added.

Hyundai Elevator’s cloud-based software connects elevators with various devices for better operational efficiency.

In particular, the company aims high with its robot connectivity. It is running robot services in some 30 buildings, including hospitals, hotels and offices. The robots communicate with elevators and carry out diverse tasks such as transporting medical supplies and offering information to visitors.

The company said the open API is expected to revitalize the elevator industry with its huge potential, with smartphone-based solutions allowing more personalized services for the individual rider.

The company said its software is also helpful for more efficient elevator management as it shortens waiting time for passengers and reduces energy consumption.

“Our cloud-based open API can be connected to robots, smartphones and other external devices with just an internet connection and no other equipment,” a company official said.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
