 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung mobile chief hints at extending AI partnerships

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:23       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 17:45

Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon speaks at a press conference held in San Francisco on Feb. 1, following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon speaks at a press conference held in San Francisco on Feb. 1, following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics President and mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon has hinted at the tech giant’s potential partnerships with global IT firms to develop new artificial intelligence technologies for its smartphones.

Roh noted the possible partnerships at a press conference held in Malaysia on Thursday, for the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup, according to Vietnam’s Soha News and other local media outlets.

The media outlets reported the mobile chief mentioned that large-scale interactive AI services will promote the development of mobile technology, citing the California-based startup OpenAI’s advanced chatbot ChatGPT as an example.

“ChatGPT's machine learning and deep learning are showing innovations. … The language model will pave the way for Samsung to develop further,” the news coverage said, quoting Roh.

According to the reports, Roh also said that Samsung has a research and development center focused on AI development and that it is “open to collaborating with various partners to find better AI technologies in the future.”

The reports further added that Roh mentioned Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta as Samsung’s potential business partners regarding AI development.

Microsoft recently announced its third multi-billion-dollar investment in the ChatGPT creator to expand the use of the AI-powered chatbot in its products. Google introduced ChatGPT competitor Bard last week. Meanwhile, Amazon and Meta are also actively investing in the AI market.

As Samsung’s mobile head noted the ChatGPT-powered mobile services at the event, industry circles around the globe are paying keen attention to whether a smartphone with large-scale AI will come out soon.

The world's largest smartphone maker by shipments introduced its flagship AI-based platform in 2017. It has described Bixby as "fundamentally different" than other AI helpers like Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana because of its deeper and more nuanced integration into the Galaxy's core applications.

An anonymous source from Samsung confirmed on Tuesday that the tech giant is “open to collaboration” with various global companies for its AI development.

The official further highlighted that the tech firm has been a good business partner with global tech giants including Microsoft and Google.

Regarding the company’s plan to introduce the ChatGPT-powered services, however, the Samsung official said, “We have not been in discussions over launching mobile services based on ChatGPT. Don’t get us wrong.”



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114