No. of SK-affiliated companies exceeds 200 for 1st time

Energy-to-semiconductor conglomerate, SK Group, has the largest number of affiliated companies among 76 local business groups with 5 trillion won ($3.9 billion) or more in assets, data showed Monday.

According to South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, SK Group, the country's second-largest business group in terms of assets, had 201 affiliates as of Jan. 31. The figure went up by six from just three months ago.

It is the first time for the number of affiliates among large business groups to exceed 200 since the antitrust regulator introduced the conglomerate designation scheme in 1987.

During the period from November to January, the total number of local companies affiliated with large business groups came in at 2,882, compared with 2,877 three months earlier, according to the FTC.

The average number of affiliated companies stood at 38 over the cited period.

Kakao, the country's top mobile messenger and platform operator, came next in line with a total of 126 affiliates, including 118 non-financial affiliates and eight financial affiliates.

Energy-to-construction conglomerate GS Group held the third most at 96, followed by Hanwha Group and Lotte Group holding 93 and 90, respectively.

SK also newly added the largest number of affiliates under its wing with eight, followed by Lotte with six units. Hanwha, Jungheung Group and Netmarble added four each, the data showed.