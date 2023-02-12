 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Renault XM3 named hybrid SUV of the year

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 12, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Feb 12, 2023 - 15:01
Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise poses at the Car of the Year award ceremony hosted by the Korea Automotive Journalists Association at a Seoul hotel, Thursday. (Renault Korea Motors)
Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise poses at the Car of the Year award ceremony hosted by the Korea Automotive Journalists Association at a Seoul hotel, Thursday. (Renault Korea Motors)

Renault Korea Motors’ XM3 E-Tech Hybrid has been named the Hybrid SUV of the Year at the Car of the Year event hosted by the Korea Automotive Journalists Association, the carmaker said Sunday.

The XM3 has so far won three awards at the event, following two wins last year for Small SUV of the Year and Design of the Year.

Produced at the carmaker’s Busan plant and exported around the world, the XM3 is a global project led by researchers at Renault Technology Korea. The coupe-type SUV, a new concept that satisfies both the practicality of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan, comes with a sporty design, various comforts and safety features.

The car, which made its debut at the end of October, boasts an advanced hybrid drive system that combines hybrid technology know-how used in Renault Group’s F1 racing machines.

The car has also been recognized as one of the best hybrid cars in Europe since its launch there, the carmaker added.

In his acceptance speech at the awarding ceremony held at a Seoul hotel on Thursday, Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Korea Motors, stressed the Korean-made MX3 is well-received around the world, vowing continued efforts for innovation.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114