Renault XM3 named hybrid SUV of the year

Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise poses at the Car of the Year award ceremony hosted by the Korea Automotive Journalists Association at a Seoul hotel, Thursday. (Renault Korea Motors)

Renault Korea Motors’ XM3 E-Tech Hybrid has been named the Hybrid SUV of the Year at the Car of the Year event hosted by the Korea Automotive Journalists Association, the carmaker said Sunday.

The XM3 has so far won three awards at the event, following two wins last year for Small SUV of the Year and Design of the Year.

Produced at the carmaker’s Busan plant and exported around the world, the XM3 is a global project led by researchers at Renault Technology Korea. The coupe-type SUV, a new concept that satisfies both the practicality of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan, comes with a sporty design, various comforts and safety features.

The car, which made its debut at the end of October, boasts an advanced hybrid drive system that combines hybrid technology know-how used in Renault Group’s F1 racing machines.

The car has also been recognized as one of the best hybrid cars in Europe since its launch there, the carmaker added.

In his acceptance speech at the awarding ceremony held at a Seoul hotel on Thursday, Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Korea Motors, stressed the Korean-made MX3 is well-received around the world, vowing continued efforts for innovation.