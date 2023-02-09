Misamo, first unit debut from Twice coming soon

Teaser image of Misamo, the first unit to debut from Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Mina, Sana, and Momo of Twice are making a unit debut in Japan as Misamo with their first mini album on July 26.

JYP Entertainment made their debut official Thursday by dropping some teaser photos.

Misamo consists of all three Japanese members and is the first subunit from the girl group.

In the teaser shots, the trio is dressed all in white, looking like luxurious goddesses.

Prior to their debut as Misamo, Mina, Sana, and Momo released the track “Bouquet” as part of the soundtrack to TV Asahi’s Friday night drama series “Liaison -- Children’s Heart Clinic” on Jan. 25.

The song was praised for the warm and mellow vocals that match well with the drama.

“Bouquet” topped Line Music’s daily chart in Japan on Jan. 26 and 27, as well as the weekly chart from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Misamo will also be gracing the cover of Vogue Japan’s March issue.

Meanwhile, Twice is making a comeback on March 10 with its 12th EP “Ready To Be.”

The EP comes about seven months since its previous album “Between 1&2” that notched third place on the Billboard 200 chart, its third entry to the top 10.

Last month, the group dropped the English-language single “Moonlight Sunrise” as a pre-release for the upcoming EP.

The single debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84, its second entry on the chart, following the first English-language single “The Feels,” released in 2021.

Twice also was named winner of the Breakthrough Award from the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards for the first time in K-pop history.