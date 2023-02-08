TV actors Kim Yoo-jung, Jung So-min make theater debut with ‘Shakespeare in Love’

(From left) Actors Kim Yoo-jung, Jung So-min and Chae Soo-bin pose for a group photo at a press conference held at the CJ Towol Theater in the Seoul Arts Center, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Kim Yoo-jung, Jung So-min and Chae Soo-bin play Viola De Lesseps in the Korean production of "Shakespeare in Love" by Kim Dong-yeon at Shownote, adapted from the 1998 film of the same title. The play premiered at the CJ Towol Theater in the Seoul Arts Center on Jan. 28.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, the three actors said it was a dream come true to play the compelling character of a theater-lover who later becomes William Shakespeare's muse.

Kim shared her first impression of performing live on a stage.

“I always had a passion for the theater and it was like a dream starring in such a great play,” Kim said.

“Usually when we shoot a drama series or a film, there are cameras, staff and people around the set. But with theater, there is only the cast on the stage playing the characters. So it felt like I was really part of this setting, really in the moment.”

"Shakespeare in Love" is also Jung's theatrical debut after starring in tvN’s historical fantasy romance “Alchemy of Souls” last year.

“You can take another take for films but with a stage performance, you can’t. So every moment feels different. At first, it felt like a burden but now all the moments are precious because each day's performance is different -- the atmosphere is different, the expressions of characters are different,” Jung said.

Chae, who debuted as an actor in the play “His and Her Tuesday” in 2013, cited the same reasons for her own return to stage.

“With this triple cast, we can see how other actors interpret their characters. You learn a lot by watching others,” Chae said.