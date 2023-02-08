Doosan to send $1m in equipment to earthquake-hit Turkey

Doosan Group announced Wednesday that it will provide about $1 million of Doosan Bobcat construction equipment to help with rescue and recovery work in Turkey, where a devastating earthquake struck Monday.

The South Korean conglomerate plans to deliver the equipment through local dealers of Doosan Bobcat, a construction equipment maker, so that it can be used to save lives and restore infrastructure in earthquake-hit regions. Skid-steer loaders and excavators will be used to remove and move debris, while mobile generators and lighting equipment are expected to help power supply.

The exact equipment to be supplied is currently being reviewed, and the departure date for it will be decided as soon as it is ready.

A Doosan official said, "We hope that it will be deployed directly to the disaster site and be of practical help to rescue activities, and be used for future damage recovery."

Doosan has provided construction equipment and relief goods to help rescue and reconstruction work during major disasters.