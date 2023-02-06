[Herald Interview] 'Premium laptops essential to complete Galaxy ecosystem'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Samsung Electronics is hoping to expand its presence in the laptop market where it remains a tiny player, as people are replacing their laptops more frequently.

“The replacement cycle of laptops is getting shorter from the previous lifespan of five years on average since the electric devices are turning into true ‘personal computers’ during the pandemic years,” said Lee Min-cheol, corporate vice president of Samsung’s mobile experience division, during a press briefing held in San Francisco, Thursday.

“We expect the new consumer trend will be lead to a steady rise in sales," Lee added.

Before COVID-19 struck, family members often shared a computer at home. With increased remote working during the pandemic, however, an increasing number of people around the world have chosen to own a laptop, according to the Samsung executive.

In line with the shift in laptop users’ trends, Samsung believes it can expand its presence around the world with the latest flagship laptops, while the company’s share in the global laptop market is still statistically insignificant, unlike its dominant market position at home.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, Samsung held a market share of less than 1 percent in the global laptop market in 2021. China’s Lenovo retained the No. 1 position with 23.2 percent, followed by HP (23 percent), Dell (15.6 percent) and Apple (8.7 percent).

With the 2021 debut of the Galaxy Book premium laptop, Samsung is making a renewed push to elevate laptop sales, taking advantage of its connectivity with the top-selling Samsung smartphones.

“The Book is essential in completing the ecosystem of the Galaxy series,” Lee said on the sidelines of the unveiling event of the company’s flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones last week. “Adding to hardware features, we also focused on upgrading connectivity among the devices.”

Lee attributed the slow sales to multiple variables, including the price jump in raw materials and the increased volatility in the Korean won exchange rates. Targeting countries with a high demand for premium electronic devices, the tech giant aims to bolster global sales of its premium laptop lineup this year, he added.

At a press conference held in San Francisco, Wednesday, following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon mentioned that some unfavorable conditions are slowly "turning favorable." The corporate vice president also agreed with Roh.

"Although things are getting better this year, there will be a time lag before consumer sentiment improves. We expect the pent-up demand to continue throughout the first half and a turnaround in the second half of this year," Lee said.

The global premium market considers an electronic device worth more than $800 as premium. Samsung has set the standard at $1,000.

Of the laptops sold by the company until last year, the sales of premium laptops accounted for about half. This year, it has aimed at a 10 percent growth in premium laptop sales, he added.

By Jie Ye-eun

Korea Herald correspondent