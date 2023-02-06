 Back To Top
Finance

SK ecoplant renews North America push

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:19       Updated : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:19
SK Ecoplant's North American corporation's new logo, SK Ecoplant Americas. (SK ecoplant)
SK Ecoplant's North American corporation's new logo, SK Ecoplant Americas. (SK ecoplant)

SK Ecoplant, the engineering and construction unit under SK Group, announced Monday that its North American unit has been renamed from BETEK to SK Ecoplant Americas as part of efforts to renew its commitment to the all-important market.

Under the new name, SK Ecoplant Americas plans to ramp up efforts to expand its presence in environment and energy sectors, as well as existing fuel-cell businesses.

Its core fuel-cell business, based on a value chain from product development to application technologies, is expected to gain fresh momentum from the renewed push. The company said it could secure price competitiveness in the market where power prices are relatively high but fuel prices are lower.

The company also seeks to strengthen its position in burgeoning areas of renewable energy and hydrogen to take advantage of incentives offered as part of regulatory tightening in the US, fueled by the recent Inflation Reduction Act.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
