National

Yoon's approval rating slips for third week: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2023 - 09:53       Updated : Jan 30, 2023 - 09:53
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on last Wednesday.
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on last Wednesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the third straight week in the wake of a spike in heating bills, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 1,504 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Wednesday of last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance dipped 1.7 percentage points from the previous week to 37 percent.

Yoon's disapproval rating was 59.8 percent, adding 1 percentage point in the same period.

Realmeter said the fall could be attributable to a surge in heating bills.

According to Statistics Korea, local monthly gas rates increased by 34 percent last month from a year ago due to a rise in gas prices. Local media dubbed the spike a "heating bill bomb."

In a bid to curb energy bills for vulnerable households, the presidential office said the government will expand energy vouchers and discount plans.

On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party garnered 38.6 percent support, while the main opposition Democratic Party earned 45.4 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

