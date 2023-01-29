What’s behind N.Korean criticism of US’ Ukraine support?

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks, Nov. 29, 2016, at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plans to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, which the required number to equip an entire Ukraine tank battalion. (File Photo - The Gazette via AP)

North Korea on Sunday denounced the US’ decision to provide advanced battle tanks to Ukraine once again, while rejecting Washington’s announcement on North Korea supplying weapons to Russia in which it labeled as a “grave provocation” that must be responded to with tit-for-tat actions.

Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the Department of US Affairs of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, condemned the US plans to “supply offensive armed weapons such as main battle tanks to Ukraine at any cost while ignoring legitimate concerns and criticisms from the international community” in a Korean-language press statement.

Kwon dismissed the US provision of weapons to Ukraine as “crimes against humanity aimed at keeping international situations unstable.”

Kwon also sent another “clear warning” that it can never tolerate the “groundless rumor of weapons transactions between North Korea and Russia,” rejecting the US’ previous announcement on North Korea’s delivery of infantry rockets and missiles into Russia.

“The attempt to tarnish our image by making up things that do not even exist is a grave provocation that can never be acceptable and must be responded to,” Kwon said.

“The US should keep in mind that it will face really undesirable results if it continues to spread self-fabricated, groundless rumors targeting us.”

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the “essence of the statement is to deliver messages to the US while defining the alleged weapons transactions between North Korea and Russia as a grave provocation against North Korea.”

“The statement expressed North Korea’s determination to directly take tit-for-tat action if the US continues to damage the country’s image.”

Kwon’s statement came less than two days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “strongly condemned” the US supply of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a press statement released late Friday night.

Kim accused the US of “expanding the proxy war to destroy Russia,” claiming that the weapons provisions showed the "sinister intention by the US to achieve its hegemonic ends.” But Kim remained silent on the US accusation of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Russia.

Jung Dae-jin, a professor at Halla University in Wonju, Gangwon Province, pointed out that Kwon’s statement showed North Korea’s “two-pronged approach of reiterating its intent to coordinate with Russia that was stated in Kim Yo-jong’s statement but denying the alleged direct supply of weapons to Russia.”

“North Korea sees that provision of weapons is a military action that could lay a heavy burden on North Korea’s foreign policy, unlike the act of diplomacy of expressing solidarity with Russia,” Jung told The Korea Herald. “Therefore, North Korea’s intent is not to needlessly get dragged into such controversies regardless of whether or not it actually has provided weapons.”

Yang explained that Kwon’s statement seeks to “turn the tide of public opinion that the absence of remarks on weapons transactions between North Korea and Russia in Kim Yo-jong’s statement is North Korea’s acknowledgment.”

But Yang said that Kwon generally reaffirmed Kim’s press statement, which essentially highlighted the close ties between Russia and North Korea and North Korea’s determination to coordinate with Russia.

