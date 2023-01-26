 Back To Top
Samsung’s crisis management system wins IOS certification

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 26, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : Jan 26, 2023 - 14:36
An aerial view of Samsung's Hwaseong semiconductor complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Thursday that it has won the ISO 22301 certification, a global recognition for crisis preparedness at its chip-manufacturing complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

The ISO certification, awarded by the British Standards Institution, is the international standard for business continuity management system or BCMS, representing the highest level of commitment to business continuity and disaster preparedness.

With the latest recognition, the world’s largest memory chipmaker hoped to earn more trust from corporate clients and bolster its competitiveness in global markets.

Starting with the Hwaseong Campus, the company said it plans to expand the adoption of a BCMS at other workplaces, including those in overseas, in phases.

“We will continue to enhance our business resilience and maintain a robust business continuity management system to handle not only conventional crises but also newly emerging issues such as global supply chain disturbance,” said Yoon Tae-yang, executive vice president and chief safety officer of the device solutions division at Samsung. “Through these efforts, our customers can rely on our leading semiconductor technology even in the most unexpected circumstances.”



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
