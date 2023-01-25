What a roll of gimbap could mean

Woo Young-woo, the protagonist of Netflix`s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” eats gimbap made by her father. (Netflix)

If you’re a fan of Korean dramas, you would be no stranger to gimbap.



The seaweed rice roll, usually filled with various ingredients, are akin to sandwiches in the West. It is easy to get, inexpensive and good for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It is the ultimate meal on the go.



Recently in K-dramas, this versatile dish has taken on different meanings.



In Netflix’s hit drama “The Glory,” protagonist Moon Dong-eun, played by actor Song Hye-kyo, eats gimbap whenever she can squeeze in the time to eat. The character is so consumed with revenge against the bullies who ruined her life in high school that food only plays an instrumental role in her life as a means of survival.



In another Netflix drama, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” the protagonist eats gimbap for a different reason. The dish works as a metaphor for the young autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo’s childlike innocence.



Poverty, innocence and love



Gimbap has a significant meaning in Moon’s life in “The Glory.”



The dish brings back bitter memories of her past pain. Yet, it is what she keeps eating to be reminded of her desire for revenge. It is also a metaphor for her solitude and loss of joy in life, as she has no friends to dine with and no interest in eating, other than as a means of survival.



A victim of school bullying, Moon got kicked out of school unfairly and had to work at a gimbap restaurant, rolling and slicing gimbap rolls. It’s where students would come after school for snacks, reminding her of a life that was brutally taken away.



Gimbap continues to have a presence in her adult life. In episode two, Moon munches on a roll after she leaves the house of a student she had been tutoring who had been sexually harassing her all along. Before she finishes the roll, she faints and is taken to the hospital where doctors say she is suffering from malnourishment.



Korean poet and educator Lee Jae-moo describes gimbap via a poem he posted on his Facebook in 2017.



Moon Dong-eun, the protagonist of Netflix`s “The Glory,” eats a roll of gimbap. (Netflix)