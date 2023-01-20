Yoon wraps up tour tainted by Iran remarks

DAVOS, Switzerland -- President Yoon Suk Yeol wrapped up his eight-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland by seeking to boost the economy by drawing massive investments and encouraging global entrepreneurs to invest in Korea. His foreign policy moves, however, have been tainted by a diplomatic spat with Iran after calling the country "the UAE's enemy."

Iran went further and raised issue with its frozen funds in Seoul as well as Yoon's recent remarks on nuclear armament.

When asked by reporters about the growing tension with Iran, a senior official of the presidential office said in Davos, Switzerland, on condition of anonymity on Thursday night, "I felt that the focus of the matter is getting blurred when I saw (Iran) taking issue with the frozen funds issue and President Yoon's remarks related to nuclear armament."

"Since it was paradoxically proven to be a misunderstanding, we know that the Iranian ambassador to Korea was also invited and explained (the situation) clearly,” he said. “If the misunderstanding is resolved, I think normalization will come soon.”

"We believe neither side will intend to make the problem difficult by amplifying misunderstandings,” he added.

When asked whether the government plans to send a special envoy to Iran or has other high-level talks in mind, he answered, "I think it's an act of overdoing it."

Iran’s anger began when Yoon visited the Akh Unit of Korean troops stationed in the UAE to train special forces on Jan. 14. He told Korean soldiers, “The security of our brother country is our security,” and “The UAE's enemy, the most threatening country, is Iran."

The president's remarks triggered a stiff response from Iran.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister on legal affairs, Reza Najafi, lodged a “strong protest” over Yoon’s “interfering statements.” He urged the Korean government to immediately explain and correct its position, saying the remarks disturb these “friendly” relations and harm regional peace and stability.

Najafi also accused Seoul of pursuing an “unfriendly approach” toward Iran, citing Korean government measures such as freezing Iranian funds. Iran has repeatedly demanded that Korea release some $7 billion of its funds frozen under US sanctions.

Korea's Foreign Ministry sought to soothe Iran's anger by repeatedly saying Yoon’s comments were meant to “encourage our troops” serving their duty in the UAE, and had nothing to do with foreign relations with Iran.