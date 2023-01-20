 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo E&C opens construction education center in Nigeria

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 20, 2023 - 13:09       Updated : Jan 20, 2023 - 13:10
Trainees of Daewoo E&C's welding school pose for a photograph in Nigeria. (Daewoo E&C)
Trainees of Daewoo E&C's welding school pose for a photograph in Nigeria. (Daewoo E&C)

South Korean builder Daewoo E&C said Friday it opened an education school to train experts in welding and scaffolding, as part of its social outreach project.

The center launched training programs for welding and scaffolding, the two skills that are large in demand in Nigeria, Daewoo E&C said. The welding program began on Jan. 11, and it aims to foster 100 welders in six seasons, with each season lasting for three months. The scaffolding program also began on Monday.

Those who complete the training courses will be offered a chance to work in Daewoo’s ongoing project building liquefied natural gas production facilities in Bonny Island in Nigeria, the company said.

“We will expand the education program to offer more chances for those who lack learning opportunities and achieve community development and share growth -- catching two birds with one stone,” Daewoo E&C official said in a press release.

Daewoo E&C has been active in carrying out various outreach activities. From 2012 to 2022, the Korean builder held “Eye Camps” with Vision Care, an international relief organization, to carry out more than 1,500 cataract surgeries and treat over 11,000 eye diseases in countries including Morocco, Nigeria and Vietnam.

In South Korea, the company is running a number of projects to improve living conditions, including one for the descendants of independence fighters. The company also works with the Habitat for Humanity Seoul office, it added.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
