Worker stabs colleague over China insults

A Chinese national was sentenced to prison for 4 1/2 years for the attempted murder of a coworker who demeaned his native country, according to legal professionals and local reports Wednesday.

The 60-year-old was indicted on charges of attempting to murder a 50-something coworker with a knife in a parking lot in Ulsan in June.

It was reported that the attack happened after a dispute with the Korean worker broke out during a staff dinner in which the assailant claimed that the coworker had insulted and degraded China.

After the spat, he reportedly brought a knife from his house and stabbed the victim in the upper body. The victim's wounds took nearly eight weeks to heal.

The attacker also alleged that the coworker frequently cursed at Chinese people and spoke insultingly about China.

In its judgment, the court said that the crime was an appalling case, citing the brutality of the incident that left the coworker unconsciousness. But the court recognized that the attacker was well aware of, and has reflected on their wrongdoings as a mitigating factor