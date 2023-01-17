Korea seeks to export nuclear power plant to UK with UAE

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center), who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, poses for a commemorative photo with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other attendees at the operation ceremony held at the Barakah nuclear power plant on Monday (local time). (Yonhap)

The presidential office said South Korea is seeking to export nuclear power plants to the UK in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the UAE.

A senior official of the presidential office told reporters on Monday evening (local time) on the condition of anonymity that President Yoon said during his visit to the Barakah nuclear power plant, "Team Korea"’s technological experience led to the success of the Barakah nuclear power plantm emphasizing that the two countries should work together to create other results, such as additional nuclear power plant cooperation and joint advancement into other countries.

Regarding joint advancement with the UAE in other countries, the official said, “We have the UK in mind.”

“I understand that a lot of practical discussions already took place last year and an agreement for joint advancement (with the UAE) into other countries has been signed,” the official said. “We judged that combining Korea's engineering and construction technology with the UAE's financial, capital and regulatory networks would create a highly competitive team.”

As for further cooperation about the Barakah nuclear power plant, the official said, “We understand that the UAE has the plan to build additional nuclear power plants, and in that case, our hope is, of course, that we do it.”

Mentioning the visits by Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Executive Chairman Chung Euisun to the Barakah nuclear power plant on Monday to accompany President Yoon and Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the official said their visit is the emphasis of Korea’s “willingness” for additional nuclear power plants.

However, when asked by a reporter whether there were any intentions from the UAE, he said, “No.”