Taeyang dominates global charts in comeback after 6 years

Backed by K-pop phenomenon BTS' Jimin, Taeyang made a smooth return back onto global charts with his new song "Vibe."
Taeyang on Friday dropped his new digital single "Vibe," featuring BTS' Jimin, and quickly found himself atop local and global music charts.
According to the Black Label, Taeyang's agency, "Vibe" shot to the topmost tiers of the local music charts within an hour of its release and notched No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 60 regions around the world, as of Saturday midnight.
The music video for "Vibe" also went instantly viral on YouTube on Friday. Racking up 200 million views in just 24 hours since its release at 2 p.m. that day, the video topped YouTube's trending worldwide page the next two days, as the most popular music video on the platform over the weekend. The trending worldwide chart ranks music videos released on the platform based on various indicators, including view count.
As of Monday early afternoon, the video had been watched over 38 million times.
"Vibe" marks Taeyang's return as a soloist after nearly six years since his last solo release, third studio album “White Night," dropped in August 2017.
A collaborative single with Jimin, the song credits the BTS member not only as a feature singer but also a co-composer, along with the label's chief producer Teddy, Taeyang and producers Kush, Vince and 24. A reputable dancer, Jimin also starred in the music video, where he showcases a collaborative performance with the Big Bang member.
The partnership between Taeyang and Jimin had set the internet abuzz as it marked a miraculous collaboration between members of two of the most popular K-pop boy bands of the second and third generations, Big Bang and BTS, respectively.
But to Jimin and his fans, there was an even greater significance, as Taeyang was the musician he had long wished to work with. Since debuting in 2013, Jimin has said he admired the Big Bang icon and he hoped to get the chance to perform with him on the same stage.
"Vibe" takes a softer turn from Taeyang's more powerful and hip-hop-inspired hits, such as "Where U At," "Ringa Linga" and "I'll Be There." The pop and R&B mix is composed of addictive and strong beats to which the two musicians' voices sing of the subtle emotions in a relationship. In the '90s-style music video, Taeyang and Jimin dance together to the groovy beats.
The single is the first release from Taeyang under his new label. The 34-year-old musician relocated to the Black Label from Big Bang's agency YG Entertainment in December. The Black Label is an affiliate company under YG Entertainment established by producer Teddy.
Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, debuted as the main dancer and singer of Big Bang in 2006. He went solo in 2008 on EP "Hot" and made a name for himself with chart-topping hits including "Only Look at Me," "Eyes, Nose, Lips" and "Ringa Linga."
Meanwhile, all the members of Big Bang save for G-Dragon have now left YG Entertainment.
Following a four-year hiatus, the quartet made its last comeback in April with the single "Still Life." Since then, they have each been gearing up to expand their individual careers. Following Taeyang, G-Dragon has also heralded his solo comeback this year. Daesung recently announced that he has also left YG Entertainment, while T.O.P has begun a new career as an entrepreneur.