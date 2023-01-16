Taeyang dominates global charts in comeback after 6 years

Backed by K-pop phenomenon BTS' Jimin, Taeyang made a smooth return back onto global charts with his new song "Vibe."

Taeyang on Friday dropped his new digital single "Vibe," featuring BTS' Jimin, and quickly found himself atop local and global music charts.

According to the Black Label, Taeyang's agency, "Vibe" shot to the topmost tiers of the local music charts within an hour of its release and notched No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 60 regions around the world, as of Saturday midnight.

The music video for "Vibe" also went instantly viral on YouTube on Friday. Racking up 200 million views in just 24 hours since its release at 2 p.m. that day, the video topped YouTube's trending worldwide page the next two days, as the most popular music video on the platform over the weekend. The trending worldwide chart ranks music videos released on the platform based on various indicators, including view count.

As of Monday early afternoon, the video had been watched over 38 million times.

"Vibe" marks Taeyang's return as a soloist after nearly six years since his last solo release, third studio album “White Night," dropped in August 2017.

A collaborative single with Jimin, the song credits the BTS member not only as a feature singer but also a co-composer, along with the label's chief producer Teddy, Taeyang and producers Kush, Vince and 24. A reputable dancer, Jimin also starred in the music video, where he showcases a collaborative performance with the Big Bang member.

The partnership between Taeyang and Jimin had set the internet abuzz as it marked a miraculous collaboration between members of two of the most popular K-pop boy bands of the second and third generations, Big Bang and BTS, respectively.

But to Jimin and his fans, there was an even greater significance, as Taeyang was the musician he had long wished to work with. Since debuting in 2013, Jimin has said he admired the Big Bang icon and he hoped to get the chance to perform with him on the same stage.