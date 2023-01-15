Polish ambassador expects further upgrade in bilateral ties this year

Piotr Ostaszewski Polish ambassador to South Korea, shakes hands with The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young during a courtesy visit to the Herald Corp. headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Polish ambassador Piotr Ostaszewski said he expects to see further development in bilateral relations this year, noting that the two countries have seen their ties rapidly developing in the wake of $14.7 billion worth of deal to export Korean defense systems and weapons to the European country last year.

"The best partnership emerges when both partners understand each other," said Ostaszewski applauding 34 years of Polish-Korea relations that flourished in the 1990s and went through tremendous transformations since.

"Poland and Korea share the same values, which mean peaceful policy, stability, and sustainable development," Ostaszewski said, stressing that the two countries will see greater partnership this year.

The top envoy also said not only economic ties but also cultural exchanges played a significant role in bridging the two countries.

"The image of Korea in Poland has not only been achieved because of the economy but also because of tourism and because of students," said Ostaszewski, recognizing the emerging potentials.

"But now we will have a kimchi factory in Poland," he said, appreciating the growing awareness of Korea in Poland.