Polish ambassador expects further upgrade in bilateral ties this year

Polish ambassador Piotr Ostaszewski said he expects to see further development in bilateral relations this year, noting that the two countries have seen their ties rapidly developing in the wake of $14.7 billion worth of deal to export Korean defense systems and weapons to the European country last year.
"The best partnership emerges when both partners understand each other," said Ostaszewski applauding 34 years of Polish-Korea relations that flourished in the 1990s and went through tremendous transformations since.
"Poland and Korea share the same values, which mean peaceful policy, stability, and sustainable development," Ostaszewski said, stressing that the two countries will see greater partnership this year.
The top envoy also said not only economic ties but also cultural exchanges played a significant role in bridging the two countries.
"The image of Korea in Poland has not only been achieved because of the economy but also because of tourism and because of students," said Ostaszewski, recognizing the emerging potentials.
"But now we will have a kimchi factory in Poland," he said, appreciating the growing awareness of Korea in Poland.
The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young echoed the ambassador's views and suggested to work together to help Korea and Poland practically achieve shared and sustainable goals.
Ostaszewski, former journalist in Poland, also applauded The Korea Herald for sustaining neutral approach in stories for last 70 years. The nation's largest English newspaper celebrates its 70th anniversary throughout the year.
"The Korea Herald right now is one of the greatest newspapers because it follows Walter Cronkite’s neutral approach to journalism," according to Ostaszewski. Cronkite was an American journalist and broadcaster, often cited as one of the most trusted public figures in America.
Ostaszewski came to Korea as ambassdor in 2017. Seoul is his first mission as a diplomat. Prior to his diplomatic service, he was a visiting professor at Kyungpook National University.