Canada reaffirms commitment with Korea to address global challenges

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and Tamara Mawhinney, Charge d' affaires at Canadian Embassy attend the cake-cutting ceremony at an event to commemorate 60th anniversary Canada-Korea relations in Jung-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Canadian Embassy reaffirmed its commitment with Korea to address global challenges at an event hosted to mark the 60th anniversary of Canada-Korea diplomatic relations in Seoul on Thursday.

Canada established diplomatic relations with Korea on Jan. 14, 1963.

Delivering a welcoming address at the event, the Canadian Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, Tamara Mawhinney highlighted the significance of the 60 years of Canada-Korea relations.

She expressed Canada's commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Korea that was agreed at the Korea-Canada summit in September.

"This anniversary marks a celebration of the past: We look back with gratitude and pride at our shared history. But it is also a celebration of our optimism and ambition for the future of the Canada-Korea relationship," said Mawhinney.

"In 2023 and beyond, Canada and South Korea will continue to work together to address global challenges and seize new opportunities for economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges," the Canadian Embassy said in a press release Friday.