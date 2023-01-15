Canada reaffirms commitment with Korea to address global challenges

Canadian Embassy reaffirmed its commitment with Korea to address global challenges at an event hosted to mark the 60th anniversary of Canada-Korea diplomatic relations in Seoul on Thursday.
Canada established diplomatic relations with Korea on Jan. 14, 1963.
Delivering a welcoming address at the event, the Canadian Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, Tamara Mawhinney highlighted the significance of the 60 years of Canada-Korea relations.
She expressed Canada's commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Korea that was agreed at the Korea-Canada summit in September.
"This anniversary marks a celebration of the past: We look back with gratitude and pride at our shared history. But it is also a celebration of our optimism and ambition for the future of the Canada-Korea relationship," said Mawhinney.
"In 2023 and beyond, Canada and South Korea will continue to work together to address global challenges and seize new opportunities for economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges," the Canadian Embassy said in a press release Friday.
Underlining the role of Canada and Korea for a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable region, Mawhinney recalled the launch of Indo-Pacific Strategies in 2022.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin also delivered remarks, highlighting the significance of a comprehensive strategic partnership for the future development of Korea-Canada relations.
Sharing the same core values in the North Pacific region, Canada and Korea would closely work together as partners to implement the humanitarian strategy, Park said.
Humanitarian strategy refers to international agreements that govern humanitarian action.
Park stressed the need to diversify cooperation in core minerals, supply chains, and strengthen economic and security ties through high-tech and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and nuclear power.
The embassy unveiled a logo inspired by the colors of the Maple Leaf and Taegeuk to commemorate its 60th anniversary, representing the national identities of Canada and Korea.
The logo’s tagline, "Stronger Together," showcases the strong commitment for Canada and Korea to move forward together into the future.
According to the embassy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau designated 2024–25 as a Year of Cultural Exchanges between Canada and Korea to deepen mutual understanding and enhance cultural exchanges.
The event kicked off a yearlong program of events designed to mark this significant anniversary, announcing notable events such as creating joint international cultural exchange fund, a special exhibit showcasing Inuit art at the Gwangju Biennale 2023, hosting the Canadian Film Festival in Korea, and facilitating multiple high-level visits, among others .
"A special hiking trail to commemorate the Battle of Kapyong will be opened in Gapyeong County to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice," the embassy said.