Entertainment

BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2023 - 21:21       Updated : Jan 9, 2023 - 21:45

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS member Jin poses for a photo session during a press conference on BTS new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20, 2020 in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS member Jin poses for a photo session during a press conference on BTS new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20, 2020 in Seoul. (Yonhap)


K-pop supergroup BTS' eldest member Jin, who is serving in the military, surprised his fans Monday by dropping a special message filmed before his enlistment.

“I turned on the video camera because I wanted to leave a message for you,” he said in the video uploaded on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Appearing in a white gym suit before he had his hair cropped short, Jin said the video was recorded while he was filming for the Korean variety TV show, “Running Man.” The show's episode where Jin appeared as a special guest was broadcast on Nov. 6.

“I won‘t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you,” he said in the short video.

“I may not be by your side now, but I’ll be back to you soon if you just wait a little,” he added.

He then signed off, waving to the camera with a smile.

Jin began his mandatory military service at a front-line boot camp on Dec. 13, becoming the first BTS member to do so.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military. (Yonhap)

