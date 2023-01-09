 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[CES 2023] S-Oil attends CES seeking new business opportunities

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jan 9, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : Jan 9, 2023 - 14:40
S-Oil President Ryu Yeol (third from right) visits CES 2023’s S-Oil booth for the presentation of venture companies’ products that were supported by S-Oil. (S-Oil)
S-Oil President Ryu Yeol (third from right) visits CES 2023’s S-Oil booth for the presentation of venture companies’ products that were supported by S-Oil. (S-Oil)

S-Oil President Ryu Yeol attended CES 2023 in Las Vegas where the Korean oil refiner announced its transformation into a future clean energy supplier.

In the company's booth installed in the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, S-Oil introduced venture companies that it has directly invested in search of new business opportunities.

“By experiencing new future technologies on the ground, participating in CES has been a great opportunity to consider the strategies S-Oil should take as a clean energy supplier in a changing environment,” the president said.

The firms include flexible battery maker Revest and eco-friendly construction material manufacturer Beomjun E&C. Ryu promised active support regarding the companies’ growth and promotion in the future.

“This will be a great help for S-Oil to secure insights for digital transformation and seek future directions for new business models

amid the increasing demand for clean energy sources and automobile electrification," Ryu added.

Through its long-term growth strategy "Vision 2030," S-Oil suggested that it will maximize profitability of its existing refining, petrochemical, and lubrication oil businesses, while also entering new businesses such as hydrogen, fuel cells, and plastic recycling to drive the company's sustainable growth.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114