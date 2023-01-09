 Back To Top
National

US satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2023 - 10:09       Updated : Jan 9, 2023 - 10:09
This photo by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite. (NASA)
This photo by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite. (NASA)

The South Korean science ministry on Monday warned that a retired U.S. satellite could possible fall on the Korean Peninsula and its vicinities later this day.

Launched in 1984, the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite is falling to Earth after completing its decadeslong mission to study how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the sun.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the ERBS is forecast to crash back down to Earth around 12:20-1:20 p.m. and the Korean Peninsula is included in the regions that the satellite would fall toward.

The ministry said the majority of the satellite will burn up upon re-entry to the atmosphere but asked Korean people to remain cautious about some components that will likely survive the process and reach the surface. (Yonhap)

