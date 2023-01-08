Woman fined for throwing dog from 11th-floor apartment

A woman in Ulsan, was fined for killing her husband's pet by throwing it from the veranda of their 11th-floor apartment after she was asked for a divorce, according to legal professionals and news reports Sunday.

The Ulsan District Court ruled the woman to pay a fine of 5 million won ($4,000) for violating the the Animal Protection Act, in an appeals trial, upping the previous sentence of a 3 million won of fine.

It was reported that the woman, who is in her 20s, came home after drinking in March 2021, and asked her husband to rehome the dog. She claimed that the pet, owned and raised by her husband, was the reason for their child's premature birth. The husband refused, and asked for a divorce.

When the husband left the house to cool off, the woman locked the door and threw the dog from the balcony, according to the reports.

The court increased the size of the fine because the woman hasn’t been forgiven by her husband, who owned the dog, and that the offense she has committed is grave.

The couple reportedly met at a dog-lovers' club.