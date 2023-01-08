[CES 2023] [From the Scene] Bodyfriend combines health care with massage chair

People line up in front of Bodyfriend's exhibition at CES 2023 to try out the company's massage chair on Friday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

LAS VEGAS -- Dozens of people lined up in front of Bodyfriend’s exhibition at CES 2023 on Friday morning, waiting to try out the latest products of the South Korean massage chair maker.

“I feel like it’s another world. It’s amazing. I did a lower body workout a couple of days ago and it really helped ease my muscle,” Halah Ramzi, an electric engineer from San Diego, told The Korea Herald after her 10-minute experience with Quantum Rovo which features Bodyfriend’s signature technology of massaging the two legs separately to resemble the movements of stretching in yoga and Pilates.

Taking part in the global tech convention for the seventh year, Bodyfriend set up its exhibition in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year’s Central Hall was headlined by major participants at CES, such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony.

According to Bodyfriend, some 600 people were able to check out the company’s massage chair on Thursday, the first day of the four-day exhibition. The company initially installed 12 massage chairs to offer the 10-minute trial for visitors but began utilizing three more massage chairs they had set up for display. Bodyfriend said it expects to see a total of 4,000 or more people getting to try its products by the end of CES 2023.