[CES 2023] LG Innotek to show off self-driving tech at CES

LAS VEGAS -- LG Innotek said Thursday it will showcase a series of its latest innovative technologies and products related to autonomous driving and the metaverse at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 set to be held from Thursday to Monday in Las Vegas.

It will mark the first time for the electronics component manufacturer to open a booth to the public at the annual event, the world’s largest tech convention. Previously, the company had only invited clients to introduce new products.

In line with this year’s CES trend, which is focusing on post-pandemic innovative industries that are expected to change people’s everyday lives in the future, LG Innotek will introduce technologies for electronics, optical solutions and substrate materials that it has been developing for many years, the officials said.

The highlight of the firm’s booth is the automotive solution zone. It will show various electronic components that will likely lead to the future of level 5 self-driving. It will showcase for the first time its sensor fusion product, which combines a camera module with radar technologies to improve sensing performance and driving stability in various unfavorable conditions.

LG Innotek, which has topped the smartphone camera module market since 2011, will also tout its advanced optical technologies this year. The high-magnification optical telephoto zoom camera module, the CES 2023 innovation award-winning product, will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the event.

The company will also show high-value-added substrate products such as the 2-metal chip on film essential for realizing high-definition display on virtual reality devices. Visitors will be able to wear glasses to experience VR technology that is made of a high-tech 3D sensing module. It will introduce its flip chip ball grid array at this year’s event.

“We expect this year’s open booth at the CES to become a great opportunity to show the unrivaled technological capabilities and global competitiveness of LG Innotek that will innovate future everyday life,” LG Innotek’s CEO Jeong Cheol-dong said.