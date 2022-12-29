[Breaking] At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway fire

An aerial view of a burning sound barrier along northbound Second Gyeongin Expressway on Thursday. (Yonhap)

At least five people died and 37 people were injured as of 5 p.m. Thursday as a fire engulfed a soundproof tunnel on a highway in Gwacheon, southern Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday afternoon.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the Interior Ministry and Health Ministry to conduct a thorough search at the scene of the incident to prevent more deaths. He also ordered an all-out inspection of the road structures like sound barriers to check whether the materials used are fire-prone, in a move to prevent the fire from repeating, according to a presidential office spokesperson.

Fire authorities earlier revealed that six were found dead, but later made a correction regarding the death toll.

The incident was first reported to the fire authorities at 1:49 p.m. on the eastbound Second Gyeongin Expressway near North Uiwang Interchange. Over 200 calls followed.

The fire gutted the hundreds of meters-long tunnel-shaped structure, covering a bridge that traverses an industrial complex called the Gwacheon Knowledge Information Town.

Forty-four cars were trapped under the structure along the road when the fire broke out, causing drivers to get out of their cars and run from the fire.