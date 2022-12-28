 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Ruling party interim chief to attend Brazilian president's inauguration

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 15:58       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 15:58
Brazil's President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, claps during a press conference on the final report on the transition and to announce 16 ministers of his future government, in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 22. (EPA)
Brazil's President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, claps during a press conference on the final report on the transition and to announce 16 ministers of his future government, in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 22. (EPA)

A special delegation led by the ruling People Power Party’s interim chief, Chung Jin-suk, will attend the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Jan. 1, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Chung will deliver a letter from President Yoon Suk-yeol expressing his expectation to “work closely with the new Brazilian government to further deepen and develop the comprehensive cooperative partnership” between the two countries.

Elected for the third term last year, da Silva led Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

The office said the special delegation will also use the visit to encourage Koreans and companies residing in the country and carry out promotions for its 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest country, is a long-standing ally of Korea, and was the first to establish diplomatic relations with Seoul among Latin American nations.

Brazil is also Korea’s No. 1 investment destination in Latin America and has the largest Korean community in the region. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Korean immigration to Brazil.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114