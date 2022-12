Hyundai Motor has sponsored 107 million won ($84,300) to host Christmas parties and deliver holiday gifts for some 1,200 children at 32 child welfare institutions across S. Korea, the carmaker said Tuesday. Dubbed "Santa Expedition," Hyundai Motor has conducted the year-end social contribution program annually since 2016 in collaboration with ChildFund Korea to give gifts to a total of 4,700 children in the country. (Hyundai Motor Group)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com