National Palace Museum sheds light on astronomical instruments of Joseon era

A museum staff looks at the clepsydra, or a self-striking water clock, of Changgyeonggung Palace, a national treasure, at the National Palace Museum of Korea, on Monday. (NPMK)

How did people of the Joseon era (1392–1910) observe and understand celestial bodies?

National Palace Museum of Korea's new permanent exhibition on the scientific achievements of Joseon aims to answer that question.

"Scientific Achievement of the Joseon Dynasty," which opens to the public Tuesday after an extensive renovation, has on display an extensive collection of important astronomical instruments that were used to observe the sky and mark the seasons.

Observation of the sky and marking of the seasons, known as “gwansang sushi” was the foremost duty and privilege of Joseon kings. It was a major component of the state ideology and an important means of governance.

Celestial globes were considered an emblem of royal authority, while the Big Dipper and 28 constellations were engraved in royal ceremonial swords.

Joseon royal palaces served as both astronomical and meteorological observatories and important astronomical instruments and various types of clocks were produced and installed at Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Changgyeonggung.