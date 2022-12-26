Tiffany Young joins Sublime agency

Korean American singer and actress Tiffany Young signed an exclusive contract with the agency Sublime. (Sublime)

K-pop singer and actress Tiffany Young signed an exclusive contract with the agency Sublime.

“We signed an exclusive contract with Tiffany Young who has an irreplaceable identity. We are glad to have Tiffany Young encompassing boundless influence join us. We plan to fully support her in expanding her capabilities in diverse sectors and also in her overseas career-related activities,” announced Sublime on Monday.

Some renowned actors, actresses, and singers including Song Kang-ho, Rain, and GOT7’s Jackson are part of this agency.

This contract made in South Korea comes five years after Tiffany Young ended her contract with SM Entertainment.

Tiffany Young made her debut as Tiffany of the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation back in 2007 and since then possesses many mega-hit songs.

In 2018, Tiffany who was born and raised in California moved back home to the United States to begin a new chapter of her career under her new stage name Tiffany Young.

She soon signed under Paradigm Talent Agency, a major entertainment agency based in the US, taking a step forward in her solo career.

In June 2018, she dropped her first solo single “Over My Skin,” and since then continued to release more solo singles such as “Peppermint,” “Born Again,” “Lips On Lips,” and “Magnetic Moon.”

She also expanded her portfolio last year by taking part in the “Chicago” musical playing the role of Roxy.

This August, Tiffany Young also made her long-awaited comeback as Girls’ Generation to mark their 15th anniversary with a new album “Forever 1.”

The band had not been active as a group since the departures of some bandmates -- Sooyoung, Seohyun and Tiffany -- from SM.

Recently, Tiffany Young starred in the JTBC TV series “Reborn Rich” as Rachel, the supporter of the protagonist played by the famous actor Song Joong-ki.

Tiffany Young is also scheduled to take part in the global K-pop idol survival program “Peak Time” produced by JTBC as a judge.