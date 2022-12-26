S. Korea reports first death from 'brain-eating amoeba'

South Korea reported the first infection case from Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a “brain-eating amoeba,” health authorities said Monday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed that a Korean national in his 50s had died after returning from Thailand. The man came back to Korea on Dec. 10 after a four-month stint there. He was admitted to a hospital the next day and died last week Wednesday.

The KCDA said it had conducted genetic tests on three types of pathogens causing Naegleria fowleri to confirm the cause of his death. The testing confirmed that the gene in the man’s body was 99.6 percent similar to that found in a meningitis patient reported abroad.

This is the first known infection from the disease in the country. The first case was reported in Virginia, the United States, in 1937.

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba, or a single-celled living organism, that lives in soil and warm freshwater, such as hot springs, lakes and rivers, across the globe. The amoeba can enter the body by inhalation through the nose and traveling to the brain.

The initial symptoms might include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting, and later symptoms can lead to severe headaches, fever, vomiting and stiff neck, according to the KDCA. The incubation period for Naegleria fowleri is usually from two to three days and up to 15 days at most.

Although human-to-human transmission of Naegleria fowleri is impossible, the KDCA asked residents to refrain from swimming in regions and neighborhoods where the disease broke out. It added that the risk of infection was not high, but most cases start through swimming.

“To prevent the infection of Naegleria fowleri, we recommend avoiding swimming and leisure-related activities and using clean water when traveling to areas where the cases have been reported,” said Jee Young-mee, the head of KDCA, via a press release.

The KDCA also added that it’s most dangerous when the water temperature rises during the summer season.

A total of 381 cases of Naegleria fowleri have been reported around the globe as of 2018, including in India, Thailand, the United States, China and Japan.