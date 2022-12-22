 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] One-person households hit record high in 2021

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 08:01

The proportion of one-person households in South Korea hit a fresh record last year, data showed, as more young people delayed marriages.

Single-member households accounted for 33.4 percent of the total last year, up from 31.7 percent the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It marked a sharp rise from just 20 percent tallied in 2005.

The agency said the portion of single-member households is expected to hit 39.6 percent in 2050.

Households consisting of a single member totaled 7.16 million in 2021, up from 6.64 million a year earlier, the statistics agency said.

The data came in line with the country's demographic changes, as more young South Koreans are delaying or giving up on marriages due to economic difficulties and changes in social norms. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
