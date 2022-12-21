[Newsmaker] 14 years a miser...to be a home owner in Seoul

An average wage earner in South Korea would have to save up one’s entire income for 14 years to buy a home in Seoul, a government study showed Wednesday.

The price-to-income ratio -- the median home price divided by the median annual household income -- for Seoul in 2021 jumped to 14.1 from 12.5 in the year before, according to the 2021 Korea Housing Survey released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The figure was higher than that of any other region in the country, with Sejong being the only other city where it was in double digits, at 11.3.

The PIR increased for all regions in the country, and the nationwide figure was 6.7, up from 5.5 in the year before. Following Seoul and Sejong were Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, Daegu, with 9.9, 7.7 and 7.5, respectively.

The ratio of homeowners in the greater Seoul area -- comprising of the nation’s capital and Gyeonggi Province -- logged a slight increase from 53 percent to 54.7 percent, while the rest of the country marked a slight decrease. The figure for the entire country was unchanged at 60.6 percent.