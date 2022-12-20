Pietari Inkinen opens 2023 program for KBS Symphony Orchestra

The director said he was impressed with the orchestra’s openness and willingness to hear his ideas.

“This was all balancing on the knives, but I’m thrilled that we managed to pull it off well and we had wonderful responses from the audiences,” said Inkinen during a press conference held Tuesday.

Looking back on his first year, one of the most daring choices he made was playing Sibelius’ Kullervo, Op. 7, which was a premiere for Korea’s classical music scene, according to the director.

As the ninth music director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, Pietari Inkinen is set to wrap up his first season with the orchestra on Saturday with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Inkinen also shared his repertoire for the next season, which will begin with a January concert playing G. Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. As he began this year with Mahler’s Symphony No. 9, the director said he chose another Mahler piece for “continuity.”

The director will lead five of the 12 performances the orchestra is planning for the regular season concerts.

“The story behind the selection (for the repertoire) is the diversity and variety, and a little bit of surprise,” he said.

In April, Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” will be played, followed by Rachmaninoff's scores set for May in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth. The season will end with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, as usual, but this time followed by Strauss’ Metamorphosen.

In particular, a special highlight will be included in October's program, which is the W. Walton’s Symphony No. 1. As a rarely played piece anywhere in the world, it is expected to mark a premiere in Korea.

“In a way, it is symbolically to bring some of my past and previous history to the KBS orchestra. Because this was my breakthrough symphony internationally,” he said.

The KBS Symphony Orchestra and Inkinen will kick off their first 2023 concert on Jan. 28.