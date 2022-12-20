 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Pietari Inkinen opens 2023 program for KBS Symphony Orchestra

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 20:16       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 20:16
Music director Pietari Inkinen (center) and the KBS Symphony Orchestra at a previous concert in 2022 (KBS Symphony Orchestra)
Music director Pietari Inkinen (center) and the KBS Symphony Orchestra at a previous concert in 2022 (KBS Symphony Orchestra)

As the ninth music director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, Pietari Inkinen is set to wrap up his first season with the orchestra on Saturday with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Looking back on his first year, one of the most daring choices he made was playing Sibelius’ Kullervo, Op. 7, which was a premiere for Korea’s classical music scene, according to the director.

“This was all balancing on the knives, but I’m thrilled that we managed to pull it off well and we had wonderful responses from the audiences,” said Inkinen during a press conference held Tuesday.

The director said he was impressed with the orchestra’s openness and willingness to hear his ideas.

1,2 - Music director Pietari Inkinen (center) speaks at a press conference Tuesday. (KBS Symphony Orchestra)
1,2 - Music director Pietari Inkinen (center) speaks at a press conference Tuesday. (KBS Symphony Orchestra)

Inkinen also shared his repertoire for the next season, which will begin with a January concert playing G. Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. As he began this year with Mahler’s Symphony No. 9, the director said he chose another Mahler piece for “continuity.”

The director will lead five of the 12 performances the orchestra is planning for the regular season concerts.

“The story behind the selection (for the repertoire) is the diversity and variety, and a little bit of surprise,” he said.

In April, Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” will be played, followed by Rachmaninoff's scores set for May in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth. The season will end with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, as usual, but this time followed by Strauss’ Metamorphosen.

In particular, a special highlight will be included in October's program, which is the W. Walton’s Symphony No. 1. As a rarely played piece anywhere in the world, it is expected to mark a premiere in Korea.

“In a way, it is symbolically to bring some of my past and previous history to the KBS orchestra. Because this was my breakthrough symphony internationally,” he said.

The KBS Symphony Orchestra and Inkinen will kick off their first 2023 concert on Jan. 28.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114