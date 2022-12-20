[From the scene] Posco bets big on Argentina saltwater to top battery materials market

SALTA, Argentina -- When Posco purchased a 17,500-hectare salt lake in the Argentinian highlands of Salta four years ago, little did they know they would strike gold -- or something even better.

Last year, a survey conducted by US consulting firm Montgomery & Associates found that the lake contains 13.5 million metric tons of lithium reserves, more than six times Posco’s initial estimate of 2.2 million tons in 2018.

The Mars-like landscape, 4,000 meters above sea level and some 1,500 kilometers from Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, is set to become the heart of Posco’s push in secondary battery materials amid a lithium rush to power electric cars.

When The Korea Herald visited the site by Hombre Muerto lake on Dec. 12, construction beams were being lifted for the establishment of Posco’s first lithium commercialization facility. With annual production capacity of 25,000 tons of lithium hydroxide, the facility could output enough for 600,000 EV batteries. The lithium hydroxide will be supplied to local cathode manufacturers including Posco Chemical.

“What looks like land, in fact, is the lake,” said Oh Jae-hoon, the Posco vice president leading the project.

The company, which acquired mining rights for the Hombre Muerto salt lake from Australia-based Galaxy Resources for $280 million in 2018, has secured mineral rights to drill the neighboring land -- 25,500 hectares, or 30 times the size of Yeouido -- to extract saltwater from beneath the soil.

There, Posco will create three rectangular, artificial 60-hectare streams that will slowly dry up so lithium can be extracted.

“Each stream comprises three different sections called a pond. Each pond, 5 hectares in size, will naturally increase the concentration of lithium in water through natural evaporation under sunlight. The final pond will have about 4 grams of lithium for every 1 liter of saltwater dried out,” said Oh.