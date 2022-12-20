 Back To Top
National

Indian embassy celebrates 49th anniversary of bilateral ties

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 15:06
Logo showcasing 50 years of India-Korea diplomatic relations. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)
Logo showcasing 50 years of India-Korea diplomatic relations. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul hosted an event to mark the 49th anniversary of India-Korea diplomatic relations in Seoul Friday.

The event was organized as part of a curtain raiser for yearlong celebrations of 50 years of bilateral ties in 2023.

Delivering remarks at the event, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar recalled major events and the history between the two countries, stressing India's role during the 1950-53 Korean War and the Special Strategic Partnership forged in 2015.

Kumar said India and Korea have the potential to intensify bilateral engagement in security, defense, trade, investment, sustainable development, future mobility and new and emerging technologies,

Responding to Kumar's remarks, the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Minister of Political Affairs Choi Young-sam said strong Indo-Korean historical and cultural ties suggest that the two countries should open a new chapter by forging deeper strategic cooperation in areas such as future manufacturing, renewables, healthcare, space and digital transformation.

Kumar and Choi jointly unveiled a logo designed for the 50th anniversary celebration selected through a contest jointly organized by the Korean Embassy in New Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Seoul.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
