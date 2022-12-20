Singer Eru booked for alleged drunk driving

Singer Eru was booked for investigation Tuesday for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Cho Sung-hyun, crashed his car into a guard rail on Seoul's Gangbyeon expressway around 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Yongsan Police Station.

His blood alcohol content exceeded a level high enough to have his driver's license suspended, they said.

Police said they plan to bring in the singer for questioning later and also investigate a male passenger riding in his car at the time for allegedly assisting his DUI.

Both of them did not sustain any injuries, the officers said. (Yonhap)