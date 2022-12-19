S. Korea's streaming service players make game-changing moves amid growth woes

(123rf)

Faced with faltering subscriber counts and deteriorating profitability, Korea's streaming services are making seismic changes as they seek strategies to achieve sustainable business growth. Despite the growing popularity of streaming services worldwide, local firms’ profits have worsened due to their heavy investment in content. The three major domestic streaming services -- Tving, Watcha and Wavve -- have logged an accumulated deficit of 157 billion won ($120 million) last year. Tving, the online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM, posted the largest deficit with an operating loss of 76.2 billion won. Wavve, the top domestic streaming platform run by broadcasters KBS, SBS and MBC and mobile carrier SK Telecom saw its operating loss of 55.8 billion won. Watcha, a startup founded by a young entrepreneur, recorded 24.8 billion won of operating loss in 2021. The major homegrown players have scrambled for various strategies to survive on their own -- or together -- to expand their presence in the market. They choose to create industrial synergies in content creation and sign a bundling partnership with other industries to entice their subscribers. They even consider rolling out ad-supported tiers like the global streaming giant Netflix.

(Getty Images)

Joining forces to sharpen competitiveness The planned merger between Tving and Seezn shook up the landscape of the local market and stirred up fiercer competition among local streaming services. Tving has newly become the No. 1 local streaming platform after merging with Seezn, run by KT Studio Genie, the media production unit of telecom operator KT Corp. The recent deal resulted in the number of monthly active users for Tving to surpass that of Wavve. The monthly active user tally for Tving came to some 4.3 million compared to Wavve’s 4.2 million as of November, according to Mobile Index, the big data analysis unit of local data tracker IGAworks. Homegrown streaming services are also actively pushing for cooperation with global content providers to gain a competitive edge. As part of CJ ENM’s multilateral global partnership with Paramount, Tving started allowing its subscribers to enjoy Paramount’s content as a free-to-view addition through its platform. Wavve is the Korean distributor of HBO Max’s original content, in addition to HBO’s content. Partnerships between telecommunications firms and streaming services have been in full swing, as they enable streaming services to resolve one of the biggest challenges for the industry -- loss of subscribers. Followed by the successful partnership cases of SKT’s Wavve and KT’s Tving and Seezn, LG Uplus aims to expand its streaming service business by acquiring Watcha, according to investment banking sources. To secure 1 million users in its streaming services in the next five years, LG Uplus is poised to become Watcha’s largest shareholder by purchasing about 40 billion won worth of shares to be issued, the sources said. The country’s third-largest mobile carrier, however, declined to give specific details on the takeover deal. Established as a movie review aggregator in 2011, Watcha launched a content subscription service in 2016. It attempted to attract a pre-IPO investment of 100 billion won during the first half of this year, but failed to draw investor attention amid interest rate hikes and market volatility. It swung to a deficit with an operating loss of 15.4 billion won in 2020 and 24.8 billion won last year.

(123rf)