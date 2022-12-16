 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Residents of Daegu protest mosque construction with pork barbecue

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Dec 16, 2022 - 09:42       Updated : Dec 16, 2022 - 09:42
Residents of Daehyeon-dong in Daegu in opposition to the construction of a mosque in the neighborhood on Thursday cook a whole pig near the construction site. (Yonhap)
Residents of Daehyeon-dong in Daegu in opposition to the construction of a mosque in the neighborhood on Thursday cook a whole pig near the construction site. (Yonhap)

Residents of Daehyeon-dong in Daegu in opposition to the construction of a mosque in the neighborhood on Thursday cooked a whole pig near the construction site, stepping up the ongoing clash with Muslim residents of the city.

On the same day, the Daegu anti-mosque committee, which was formed to stop the construction, held a press conference at the west gate of Kyungpook National University, announcing the assault by a Pakistani international student.

“The Pakistani student was charged with a summary offense for shoving the arm of a resident of Daehyeon-dong who tried to remove the construction owner’s tent,” the committee announced. A summary offense occurs when a case is deemed light in nature and a judge assigns a fine in writing, without a formal trial.

“Despite the assault of our resident, the Muslim community is claiming that we are hampering the construction just because we placed the head of dead pig near the construction site,” the committee said, forewarning that they would take “firm responses to the assault by the Muslim student”

Earlier in October, residents of Daehyeon-dong had placed a pig's head near the construction site in protest of the mosque construction. Pork is a forbidden food in Islam in accordance with the Quran.

Following the press conference, members of the emergency committee immediately moved to the mosque construction site and held what they called a “Daehyeon-dong year-end party”

To prevent physical conflict, the Daegu Northern District Police Station has deployed personnel from an emergency team on standby near the construction site.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114