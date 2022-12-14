[Herald Interview] Street dance meets classical music

Waacking dancer Lip J (left) and violinist Cho Jin-joo (Lotte Concert Hall)

Dancer and choreographer Lip J, who rose to stardom in Mnet’s dance survival show “Street Woman Fighter” last year will perform a special collaboration with an orchestra. Lip J will show off a waacking dance a performance of Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen” by violinist Cho Jin-joo and Hankyung arte Philharmonic at a year-end concert held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Dec. 31. “It will be a performance where the beauty of music is expressed through dance,” said Lip J in a written interview with the local press. Conductor Choi Soo-yeoul who will take the baton for the New Year’s Eve concert said he was a big fan of the “Street Woman Fighter” and hoped for a collaboration with the powerful dancer.

Waacking dancer Lip J (Lip J's Instagram)

This is not the first time that Lip J has danced to “Zigeunerweisen.” The dancer performed to this classical piece during a waacking event held in Russia in 2017. The video of her performance went viral with more than 2.3 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday. Lip J said it was a big challenge to select classical music for a street dance performance, but she went ahead with her decision because of her mother who loves classical music. “I was conflicted until the very last minute if I should play safe and choose disco music,” she recalled. “But my mother is a big fan of violinist Sarah Chang. The day of the performance was my mother’s birthday, so I wanted something that she could relate to.” The dancer said the “passionate and alluring” melody of Zigeunerweisen suits well with waacking. “The intensity I felt when I first heard this song seems similar to the dramatic sensation I felt when I first encountered waacking,” she said. “Waacking mainly uses arm and hand movements. And they will visibly show the dramatic melody of the music. … I feel like waacking resembles the sound of a string instrument.”

