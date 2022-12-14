Hana Financial taps CEO candidates

Hana Life Insurance CEO Lee Seung-lyul, 59, has been named the final candidate to be the new head of Hana Bank, in Hana Financial Group’s latest executive reshuffle, which was carried out earlier than the usual.

Hana Financial Group said Wednesday it has completed the CEO nominations for its affiliates Hana Bank, Hana Securities and Hana Card through a recommendation committee meeting held the day before.

Though the group's CEO nominations are usually made in January and February, this year, the decisions were made earlier than the usual. The incumbent CEOs’ term will end in March.

Lee is a graduate of the Seoul National University. He started his bank career joining the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank, which was merged under Hana Bank.

If he takes the post, Lee will be the first chief of Hana Bank with a Foreign Exchange Bank background since the merger in 2015. Previously, figures from Seoul Bank, a predecessor of Hana Bank, took the top posts, including Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo.

"Lee will head the bank based on strategic leadership and risk management skills in rough times for the finance industry,” the committee said. “Lee is a respected figure who can lead the firm with charisma, based on principles.”

The incumbent Hana Bank chief Park Sung-ho’s post will likely be decided within the Hana Financial Group this month.

Kang Sung-muk, Hana Alternative Investment Asset Management CEO, has been confirmed as the candidate for the new Hana Securities CEO.

"Kang has the experience to expand the performance of Hana Securities to retail and wealth management, which currently leans toward investment banking,” the committee said.

For the candidate of Hana Card CEO, the committee recommended Hana Bank Vice President Lee Ho-sung, 58.

Lee, who went to a commercial high school in Daegu, and has years of experience in sales under his belt.

“Lee possesses expertise in sales and has built up networks in and out of the group,” the committee said. “Lee is qualified to pave the way for Hana Card to become a major company in non-banking areas.”

The candidates will have to receive final confirmation from each affiliate, board and shareholders meeting.