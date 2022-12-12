Lee Jung-jae, Kim Yuna to receive CICI awards for boosting Korea's image

Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s global phenomenon “Squid Game” will be honored by the Corea Image Communication Institute for his contribution to building a positive image of Korea at home and overseas.

Lee will be presented with the Korea Image Stepping Stone Award at CICI’s annual award ceremony which will take place at the InterContinental Seoul Coex on Jan. 11, marking the institute’s 20th anniversary next year.

“Lee won the Emmy Award for his role in ‘Squid Game’ and successfully debuted with his directorial spy-action film ‘Hunt,’” said CICI.

The Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award will be awarded to European fashion houses -- global luxury fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior -- in recognition of their roles in bridging Korea to the world.

“European fashion houses have promoted the charm of Korean beauty globally by incorporating traditional Korean culture into European fashion." CICI said.

For example, “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon wore “cheopji,” or a Korean traditional headband, with a Louis Vuitton gown for her Emmy red carpet appearance in September. Dior hosted a fashion show in Seoul for the first time in April while other companies have selected Korean celebrities such as Song Heung-min, BTS, and Blackpink as their global ambassadors.

The Korea Image Cornerstone Award will be presented to Kim Yuna, a former Olympic figure skating champion, for “opening a new history of the country’s figure skating with her unrivaled performances.”

The Korea Image Budding Youth Award will be given to teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo. “(Hwang) emerged like a comet in the Korean swimming scene by setting a new Asian and Korean record,” said the institute.

Since 2005, CICI has honored cultural figures or organizations that have played major roles in spreading a positive image of the country.

The last year's winners include director Hwang Dong-hyuk from “Squid Game,” Netflix, soprano Sumi Jo and Olympic star archer Kim Je-deok.