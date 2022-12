Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Lim Tae-won (left) shakes hands with Patrick Hermanspann, CEO at FAUN Group, at the German carmaker's headquarters in Osterholz Scharmbeck, on Thursday, after celebrating a new partnership, under which Hyundai supplies 1,100 hydrogen fuel-cell systems for FAUN's eco-friendly garbage cars and cargo trucks.

By Byun Hye-jin ( hyejin2@heraldcorp.com