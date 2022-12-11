24 Korean firms named to Dow Jones’ sustainability index

A total of 24 Korean companies have been added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) this year, the Korea Productivity Center said Sunday.

The selected domestic companies include SK Telecom, LG Electronics, Kia, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, S-Oil, Shinhan Financial Group, KB Financial Group and Samsung SDI, according to the public institution.

The DJSI World is part of a larger family of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark.

The index is recognized by investors as an accredited benchmark of a company’s commitment to environment, social and governance matters, as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.

This year, 12.8 percent, or 326 companies of 2,555 evaluated across the globe, were featured in the index. Among the 24 Korean companies listed were SK Telecom, which has maintained its place for 14 years except in 2020. Samsung Securities, S-Oil and Hyundai E&C have stayed on the list for 13 years straight.

Mirae Asset, SK Inc. and LG Electronics maintained their spots for 11 consecutive years, while Shinhan Financial and Samsung SDI were listed for 10 and eight years straight, respectively.