US ambassador visits Coupang fulfillment center in Daegu

Coupang's fulfillment center in Daegu (Coupang)

Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce giant, on Wednesday showcased the investments and innovations it made over the past decade at its Daegu fulfillment center, one of Asia's largest. The event was attended by US Ambassador Philip Goldberg and Korean government officials, including the deputy mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City and officials from the Science and ICT Ministry. Kang Han-seung, the representative director of Coupang, and its Chief Administrative Officer Harold Rogers also joined the event.

From left are Lee Jong-hwa, Daegu’s vice mayor of economic affairs, Harold Rogers, Coupang’s chief administrative officer, Philip S. Goldberg, US Ambassador to S. Korea and Kang Han-seung, Coupang's representative director of business management pose for a picture at a Coupang fulfillment center in Daegu, Wednesday. (Coupang)

Under the title of “Creating WOW: Showcasing Coupang’s Investments & Innovations Across Korea in 2022,” the event outlined the company’s win-win business model that has benefited customers, workers and small businesses. Coupang called the fulfillment center "one of the hallmarks" representing the firm's investments in South Korea. The 300 billion won ($228 million) fulfillment center, which opened in March, is one of the largest in Asia, spanning across land the size of some 46 soccer fields, according to Coupang. The center is also equipped with the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and custom robotics. It has also helped revitalize the local economy, creating over 2,500 jobs at the fulfillment center, as well as around 10,000 jobs related to the logistics processes linked to the Daegu center.

An automated warehouse system built in Coupang's fulfillment center in Daegu (Coupang)